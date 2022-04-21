Should you kill Patches in Elden Ring?

Patches is an NPC in Elden Ring that can be found in Murkwater Cave along the Murkwater River in Limgrave.

After progressing through the cave, you’ll encounter a large chamber with a chest behind a campfire. If you attempt to open this chest, Patches will accuse you of stealing and attack you. Don’t worry, though, Patches is very slow and his moves are easy to dodge. And once his health hits 40 percent, he’ll surrender to you. From there, it’s up to you whether he lives or dies.

If you’ve reached this part in Elden Ring and are unsure about which choice to make, or have already killed Patches and are worried you’ve made a horrible mistake, here’s everything you need to know.

Should you kill Patches?

In short, no, you shouldn’t kill Patches in Elden Ring. Killing him will reward you with a +7 Spear and a set of Leather Armor, which could potentially be useful to you depending on how you’ve built your character to that point. But by sparing him, you’ll be able to gain far greater rewards down the line in your journey through Elden Ring.

If you wait for a few seconds after Patches surrenders, you’ll be able to talk to him and have the choice between two dialogue options: “Forgive and forget” or “Some things can’t be forgiven.” Patches will turn into a friendly NPC regardless of your choice, but you can attack him three times to fight him again if you wish to.

After sparing Patches, he’ll become a merchant the next time you return to Murkwater Cave. Additionally, once you reach Volcano Manor later in your journey, you’ll be able to acquire the Bull-Goat Armor Set after completing his quest, which is one of the best armor sets in the game.