Sega could collect Angry Birds in billion-dollar acquisition

Sega could be close to acquiring Angry Birds developer Rovio, according to a new report on April 14.

As per The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Sega is already “nearing a deal” for the possible acquisition of Rovio. However, Stephen Totilo of gaming newsletter Axios tweeted a statement from Sega regarding the first report.

Sega statement on this: “No formal decision has been made regarding a deal. Sega continues to consider how to best enhance its corporate value.” https://t.co/8DIvlaxUvX — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 15, 2023

“No formal decision has been made regarding a deal,” Sega’s statement as tweeted by Totilo. “Sega continues to consider how to best enhance its corporate value.”

This follows the previous talks that Rovio held with Israel-based company Playtika which started late last year. The proposed deal placed Rovio’s price at more than $800 million. However, the discussions ended in March, and both parties left the talks without making a deal.

Rovio released a statement in February where it declared that the company is exploring its options when it comes to ownership, including a possible buyout for Rovio.

“Pursuant to its fiduciary duties, the board of Rovio continues to explore all strategic alternatives in order to reach the best possible outcome for Rovio and its shareholders,” the company said. “There can be no assurance that the strategic review and the preliminary non-binding discussions will result in any cash or other tender offer or any other transaction, or the pricing of any such possible transaction. Rovio will release further information at an appropriate time.”

The first Angry Birds game was released by Rovio in 2009, and it became an instant hit for players worldwide. But its success wasn’t replicated by the company in the following years despite releasing more game under the franchise such as Angry Birds 2.

An acquisition by a gaming giant like Sega certainly seems like it would fit the bill for what Rovio is looking for, but it remains to be seen if a deal between the two companies will be made.