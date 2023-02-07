Angry Birds developer is exploring potential buyout deals

Rovio, the creator of the iconic game Angry Birds, is currently in discussions with other companies for a potential buyout.

“Pursuant to its fiduciary duties, the board of Rovio continues to explore all strategic alternatives in order to reach the best possible outcome for Rovio and its shareholders,” the company said in a statement on Feb. 6. “There can be no assurance that the strategic review and the preliminary non-binding discussions will result in any cash or other tender offer or any other transaction, or the pricing of any such possible transaction. Rovio will release further information at an appropriate time.”

This follows the offer made by the Israel-based company Playtika to Rovio, which is priced at $9.74 per share or $735 million in total. Playtika CEO Robert Antokol mentioned that its possible acquisition of Rovio could help his company “create tremendous value” for its shareholders.

“We firmly believe the combination of Rovio’s renowned IP and scale of its user base, together with our best-in-class monetization and game operations capabilities, will create tremendous value for our shareholders,” Antokol said.

Angry Birds, Rovio’s most renowned creation, took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2009. In the game, players use a slingshot to launch different varieties of wingless birds with unique abilities. The objective of the game is to destroy pigs on a field, which serve as the birds’ archrivals.