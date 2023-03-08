Sea of Thieves is coming to tabletops this summer

Steamforged Games announced the details for the tabletop board game for one of its titles, namely for Sea of Thieves.

Called Sea of Thieves: Voyage of Legends, the tabletop game will be released in summer 2023. Steamforged mentioned that it is a “competitive seafaring adventure for 2-4 players.” In the game, players can do various tasks based on the pirate-themed gameplay of Sea of Thieves. This includes hiring crew members, upgrading their ship, treasure hunting, and more.

“From a creative perspective, Sea of Thieves’ distinctive art style has been a real pleasure to work with, and looks just as evocative on tiles as it does on screen,” Steamforged Games’ co-founder Mat Hart said. “Rare captured pirate magic with their compelling gameplay loop, and that’s something we’ve strived to bring to the board game, too.”

As many of you sharp-witted scallywags guessed – we’re making a Sea of Thieves board game in collaboration with Rare! 🏴‍☠️



The game’s box will include over 150 cards for playing, 10 standard dice, and 24 standee figurines. These standees will be based on the characters of the Sea of Thieves universe like Kraken and Megalodon will be seen. The tabletop box will have a price tag of $59.95.

Steamforged Games is known for creating tabletop board game adaptations for various video game titles, such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Dark Souls, and Resident Evil. An upcoming tabletop adaptation for Elden Ring is also in the works.

As for Sea of Thieves, the game was released in 2018 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can visit the game’s official website to know more.