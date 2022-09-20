After Dark Souls, Elden Ring is getting its own board game as well

Recent news has shed light on the fact that an Elden Ring board game is currently in the works. The game is being developed by Steamforged Games, the company that also developed the Dark Souls board game, which was released after the predecessor’s huge success, making the announcement of an Elden Ring board game not that shocking after all. The announcement of the board game came along with an early render for a Margit the Fell miniature, one of the very first bosses in Elden Ring.

Steamforged Games said in a blog post that the Elden Ring board game is aimed to immerse players in the Lands Between that we’ve all come to know, and also dread. One to four Tarnished players will embark on a complex adventure, making their way to iconic game locations and coming across familiar enemies and characters in a “vast, sprawling world of decaying grandeur,” which unfolds through the players’ continuous exploration.

Image via Steamforged Games

Players who venture into the tabletop version of the Lands Between will cross paths with infamous bosses such as Malenia, Blade of Miquella and Margit the Fell. The company also said the Elden Ring’s “characteristically challenging fights will be recreated by intelligent dice-free combat,” which will require players to “strategize and adapt their plans during each encounter—whether that be a lowly Godrick Soldier or the Grafted King himself.”

Mat Hart, co-founder and chief creative officer at Steamforged Games had a few thoughts he wanted to share about the daring new board game, made public on the company’s blog post about the board game.

“ELDEN RING™ is a stunning, genre-defining video game, and we are humbled and privileged to be bringing it to your tabletops. To say our team is passionate about the game would be an understatement,” Hart said. He continued, mentioning that the company’s mission is to always “deliver authentic tabletop adaptations that capture the essence of what fans know and love about the IP. Fans should expect a dark, richly-realised tabletop world of mystery and peril, with satisfying combat and rewarding exploration.”

Hart concluded by saying that players who play the board game should be prepared to lose hours to the game, and be glad about it.

The Elden Ring board game has recently gotten its Kickstarter page up and running, although the campaign itself isn’t live at the moment. Details on when fans will be able to support this project are also little to none.