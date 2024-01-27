Category:
General

Sacked Blizzard devs express sadness over canceled survival game: ‘I’m heartbroken’

What a shame.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 11:27 pm
A ranger-like character in a red hooded cloak crouches on a road in a forest.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Microsoft’s recent layoffs at Activision-Blizzard have left many without a job, especially those who had been working on Blizzard’s unannounced and now canceled survival game. The news came as a shock to outgoing staff, who have been expressing their sadness over the project’s downfall in the days since.

Recommended Videos

News of Microsoft’s decision to lay off nearly 2,000 employees has rocked the gaming world and one element of the restructure has left a sour taste in the mouths of fired developers and players alike—the cancellation of Blizzard’s survival game. The unannounced project, codenamed “Odyssey,” was allegedly shelved due to technical reasons and the entire team working on it was scrapped. Former developers who worked on it have expressed their disappointment with the fact that the game will never see the light of day.

The social media response from devs began on Jan. 25 with Rachel Quitevis, a VFX artist formerly employed at Activision-Blizzard before the layoffs. “I loved working on this project with my team,” she said and announced that she would take some time off the social platforms to “sort out and feel her emotions.”

Conceptual artist Marby Kwong also spoke out on the matter, saying that he is most devastated by the team’s dissolution and that the “beautiful and fun game” the team was developing would never be released.

Former Riot Games software engineer Anna Rosenberg was brought onto the Acti-Blizzard team to work on Odyssey, which was supposed to be her first AAA project. “I’m devastated no one else will get to experience it,” Rosenberg said. It’s another story in what is fast becoming the reality for many in the space as the industry suffers through a reset of epic proportions.

Many other developers expressed their sorrow for the layoffs and the project’s abrupt cancellation, which Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said happened due to technical reasons and the inability of Blizzard to set a definitive technical solution. Whatever the exact reasons may be, it’s a saddening story altogether, and layoffs unfortunately continue to plague the gaming world with nearly 6,000 developers already losing their jobs in the first month of 2024.

related content
Read Article Binding of Isaac creator teases more from new project Mewgenics: ‘My best work’
The title card for Mewgenics, a game by Edmund McMillan.
Category:
General
General
Binding of Isaac creator teases more from new project Mewgenics: ‘My best work’
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Ruiner dev Reikon cuts over half of its employees as mass industry layoffs continue 
A character in a helmet and leather jacket turns to look behind them in Ruiner.
Category:
General
General
Ruiner dev Reikon cuts over half of its employees as mass industry layoffs continue 
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category:
General
General
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 26, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Binding of Isaac creator teases more from new project Mewgenics: ‘My best work’
The title card for Mewgenics, a game by Edmund McMillan.
Category:
General
General
Binding of Isaac creator teases more from new project Mewgenics: ‘My best work’
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Ruiner dev Reikon cuts over half of its employees as mass industry layoffs continue 
A character in a helmet and leather jacket turns to look behind them in Ruiner.
Category:
General
General
Ruiner dev Reikon cuts over half of its employees as mass industry layoffs continue 
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category:
General
General
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 26, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 26, 2024

Author

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.