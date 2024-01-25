Category:
CoD

Multiple Call of Duty studios impacted by Microsoft’s gaming layoffs

Call of Duty studios suffered layoffs on every front.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 03:03 pm
There is a shot of players fighting each other on the map Shipment. There are explosions going on and players shooting each other.
Getting back into action is even quicker now. Image via Activision

With Microsoft laying off 1,900 employees, multiple Call of Duty studios suffered cuts, including Treyarch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, and High Moon Studios.

Recommended Videos

On Jan. 25, Microsoft reportedly let go roughly eight or nine percent of the 22,000-person company. Only four months prior, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for $70 billion, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the deal would build “a “culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work.”

Players fire weapons at each other on Rust, a desert-like map in Call of Duty.
Almost every CoD studio suffered from layoffs. Image via Activision

Spencer had a different tune today as he expressed condolences for this “painful decision,” and the CoD community felt the brunt end of that choice.

Microsoft layoffs extend across multiple CoD studios

Sledgehammer Games is the lead studio behind Modern Warfare 3, and the studio is still actively working on the game as part of the live content schedule. However, the Sledgehammer Games multiplayer senior QA lead claimed on social media he had “lost basically my entire team.”

Meanwhile, Raven Software is at the helm for Warzone, as the battle royale just had a massive mid-season update and is constantly rebalancing and hot-fixing the game daily. The studio suffered losses as well. “Well unfortunately I’ve been laid off,” the former Raven Software associate community manager said. “I hope the COD community understands that I prioritized your voices every single chance that I got.”

COD 2024 is rumored to be a Treyarch-developed Black Ops series entry for the first time since 2020. The game will reportedly be set in the Gulf War, “with a strong focus on the CIA,” according to Insider Gaming, featuring classic weapons, equipment items, and the return of round-based Zombies, and iconic Black Ops maps. Despite being in the middle of development, Treyarch also had cuts.

“Unfortunately, today is my last day at Treyarch,” former games and system designer Tyler Diaz said. “I can’t begin to express how grateful I am for the last 2 years working on this incredible game.”

COD insider CharlieIntel confirmed that there have been posts from almost every COD studio about layoffs. This all comes one day after Riot joined a growing list of other publishers to lay off employees entering 2024.

related content
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
CDL Major One Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 25, 2024
Read Article MW3 players annoyed with ‘lame’ and ‘utterly disgusting’ camo for finishing 8 weeks of challenges
CoD operators team up in the Headquarters mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 players annoyed with ‘lame’ and ‘utterly disgusting’ camo for finishing 8 weeks of challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article ‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Verdansk in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
CDL Major One Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major One
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 25, 2024
Read Article MW3 players annoyed with ‘lame’ and ‘utterly disgusting’ camo for finishing 8 weeks of challenges
CoD operators team up in the Headquarters mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 players annoyed with ‘lame’ and ‘utterly disgusting’ camo for finishing 8 weeks of challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article ‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Verdansk in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.