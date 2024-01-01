Rumored Horizon MMO looks more real than ever

If you’re a fan of Sony’s ultra-popular PlayStation franchise Horizon then you’ll be ecstatic to hear that an MMO set in the game’s unique world is seriously shaping up to be reality.

New job listings all but confirm the existence of this game which currently goes by Project Skyline, but dons a familiar title art style to the former Horizon titles. An NC Soft employee shared the job on LinkedIn with the project’s graphic, which was first shared by Twitter user Kurakasis.

Who doesn’t want to explore these worlds with their friends? Image via Guerrilla Games

As you would expect, the details about Project Skyline are minimal. Interestingly, across two separate job listings, there is no mention of the PS5—instead the game is reportedly to be developed for PC and mobile. This might come as a surprise given that the previous two Horizon games have debuted as exclusives for Sony’s latest console, only coming to PC years after their release. Because of this, we’d expect that if this Horizon MMO does happen, it will land on PlayStation eventually.

The first hints at an MMO set in the Horizon universe appeared in November of 2022 when a Korean news outlet revealed that NC Soft had been in negotiations to make what would become Project Skyline. NC Soft has plenty of experience in the MMO space having already shipped games like Guild Wars 2 and Lineage, making them an obvious choice to handle the project.

From the new job listings, it seems that there is quite a large team working on the project, but we wouldn’t expect it to arrive anytime soon. Perhaps as we enter the latter portions of 2024 we will get an official reveal or announcement regarding Project Skyline; however, there’s no way to know for sure until it happens.

In the meantime all fans can do is sit patiently and hope that Project Skyline winds up being the Horizon MMO we’ve all been dreaming about.