Sony and NC Soft might be working on a new Horizon-themed MMO

There might be a new Horizon-themed MMO on the way, according to Korean news website MTN. Sony is said to be working with NC Soft, the company responsible for games such as Lineage and Guild Wars 2.

The MMO would be coming off of the back of two very successful games: Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Development on the game hasn’t even started yet, according to MTN’s sources. Right now, the two companies are still negotiating their business partnership, which means that there is no concrete plan to build an MMO for the franchise since the business partnership discussions are still actively happening.

While fans haven’t really asked for a Horizon-themed MMO, players likely would be excited at the prospect of one. The franchise has done exceptionally well and has been praised for its world-building, fun gameplay, and great story.

It’s a successful franchise that would make a lot of sense to turn into a live-service game. NC Soft is responsible for plenty of successful MMO video games, such as Blade and Soul, Guild Wars, and Lineage, so it makes sense that Sony would turn to the developer for a Horizon-themed MMO.

Because the companies are supposedly in discussions about their partnership, this MMO might not happen. There is no concrete information from either company that they do solidly plan on making an MMO together, meaning fans should take this news with a grain of salt since there will be plenty of steps before the game actually gets the green light to begin development.