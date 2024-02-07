Category:
Rollerdome trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Skate your way to success.
rollerdrome player shooting enemy
Image via Roll7

2024 has given Rollerdrome a new lease of life, and if you’re rolling into the action for the first time, you need to have the Rollerdrome trophy and achievement list in your view.

The February 2024 PS Plus games have delivered a few hot titles: FoamstarsSquare Enix’s high-caliber multiplayer title, the action-infused Steelrising, and Rollerdrome. The latter is the focus here, as Roll7’s third-person shooting/skating hybrid, originally released back in 2022, has been reborn in 2024.

Rollerdrome is well and truly back in the spotlight, and rightly so. The concept is so unique, and the critically acclaimed shooter has a bunch of trophies and achievements to pick up.

Does Rollerdrome have a Platinum trophy?

player jumping through window in rollerdrome
Getting the Platinum will be a breakthrough in your trophy career. Image via Roll7

I’m pleased to report that Rollerdome has a Platinum trophy for PlayStation users to obtain.

As usual, if you’re successfully able to tick off every other trophy in the complete list, then you’ll be rewarded with the elusive Platinum trophy at the end of the journey.

How many trophies and achievements are in Rollerdome?

Private Division’s Rollerdrome features 22 PlayStation trophies for you to pick up and 21 Xbox achievements if your platform of choice is the green brand.

On the whole, Rollerdome wants you to play and enjoy, to be honest. Progressing through matches, smashing the campaign, and even owning the tutorial.

All Rollerdome trophies and achievements

NameDescription
I Am Kara HassanObtain every other Trophy in the game.
Warming UpPlay through and finish the Entry Tests.
DebutFinish your first Match.
Quarter FinalistReach the Quarters.
Semi FinalistReach the Semis
FinalistReach the Final.
ChampionComplete the main Campaign.
UntouchableFinish a Match without taking any damage.
Half WayComplete 50% of the Challenges in the main Campaign.
CompletionistComplete 100% of the Challenges in the main Campaign.
KillstreakFinish a Match in a single Combo.
One for the Record BooksPerform a single Combo worth more than 3,000,000.
Welcome to the RollerdromeFinish a Match in the Out For Blood Campaign.
All in a Day’s WorkFinish every Match in the Out For Blood Campaign.
Glutton for PunishmentComplete 100% of the Challenges in the Out For Blood Campaign.
Never OutgunnedBeat the Spider Tank Mk. 1 without taking any damage.
Two BirdsEliminate 2 House Players with a single Z-11 shot.
Three’s a CrowdEliminate 3 House Players with a single Grenade.
SluggerFinish a level using only Slug Shots.
Ready For AnythingComplete every Tutorial exercise
Every Trick in the BookPerform every Grab Trick in a single Match.
Strike A PosePerform every Grind in a single Match.
