Roller Champions set to release on Nintendo tomorrow, according to U.K. eShop

This follows the game's release last month for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Following last month’s release of Roller Champions, the U.K. Nintendo eShop now seems to indicate that the game will arrive in the digital store tomorrow, June 21.

Roller Champions was first released on May 25 for platforms including PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A Switch release date was not provided by Ubisoft when it first launched, though the eShop listing could be a sign that it’ll be available on the console anytime soon.

In the game, players create a team of three that compete against another three-man squad to take on the possession of a ball while skating. Each team will aim to skate as many laps as possible, all before targeting to shoot the ball at a target to score points.

“As a Roller Champion, compete in a team of three against three. The rules are simple: take the ball, make a lap while maintaining team-possession, dodge opponents and score,” a part of the game’s description in the Switch eShop reads. “Go for more points by completing additional laps before attempting a goal. After each match, gain fans to compete in bigger arenas. Customize characters and create a unique destiny.”

This follows the news last week that a new Nintendo Direct could be happening later this month. Sony Santa Monica writer and former games journalist Alanah Pearce mentioned on her stream that a possible Direct showcase might take place on June 29. It also matched what was told to VGC, making Roller Champions a possible game set to be revealed at Nintendo Direct.