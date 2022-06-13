New Nintendo Direct could be happening later this month, according to rumors

The next Nintendo Direct showcase could be happening later this month, according to a Sony Santa Monica writer and former games journalist.

On her recent Twitch stream, Alanah Pearce mentioned the rumored date of the next edition of the showcase, which according to her is June 29. After a viewer asked her if there is an announcement about the next Nintendo Direct, Pearce answered by saying “No, but I believe there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th.”

“It’s not technically a leak, because Nintendo didn’t tell me, which is how I make that call,” she continued. “But it’s also, I’m not leaking anything that’s in it, which is what I think is shitty.”

Pearce’s claim somehow matches what was told to VGC, which is the rumors of Nintendo Direct being planned to take place later this month. This follows the most recent edition of the showcase that happened in February. It introduced games such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports.

In other Nintendo news, Blizzard has revealed in the recent Xbox and Bethesda Showcase that Overwatch 2 will be arriving on PC and consoles on Oct. 4. An official PR about the announcement claims that the consoles will include Switch.

ComicBook also reported that Nintendo confirmed it “has had to release a new version” of the Switch console “in response to one of these hacking tools, and this modification entailed countless hours of engineering and adjustments to our global manufacturing and distribution chains and, of course, corresponding resources.”