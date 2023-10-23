Rise of Kong is finally getting positive reviews—but for all of the wrong reasons

Skull Island: Rise of Kong has shown what a true masterpiece should look like in 2023 and players are finally realizing it.

After the game’s release on Oct. 17, it’s been steadily racking up negative reviews on Metacritic and Steam. Over the past few days though, players started posting positive reviews making fun of how bad Rise of Kong is. The game, which was branded a “complete scam” by a disappointed player, is currently sitting at 35 percent positive user reviews on Metacritic with a few recent 10-score reviews.

These reviews are exactly what you would expect: players praising this game for being “an absolute masterpiece” excelling at every aspect a game possible can.

“The graphics are like no other, I had to look outside to realize that this game wasn’t real life. The gameplay is one of the best I have ever seen, I caught myself jumping around my house because of the immersion,” wrote one sarcastic fan. “Beethoven would be jealous of the soundtrack. I thought that Tarantino was behind the narrative, I had to check twice.”

Another user mentioned Rise of Kong made them cancel all the pre-orders for Sonic Superstars, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Spider-Man 2. It’s just that good. “Controls are perfect, the story is heart-wrenching and beautiful, and the graphics are ahead of their time,” they wrote.

Probably the best-looking frame in the entire game. Image via GameMill Entertainment

These reviews will encourage you to play Rise of Kong for all the wrong reasons. Why spend money on some “overrated garbage” that is Baldur’s Gate 3 when you can play monke.exe to get your fill of joy and laughter? Most importantly, there are none of the microtransactions you all hate so much, just you, the monkey, and the island.

Jokes aside, don’t you dare spend $40 on a game that has static images in cutscenes. I know it looks so good it will likely be nominated for Game of the Year, but until that happens, I recommend sticking to low-budget games made by unknown indie developers like Starfield or Baldur’s Gate 3.

About the author