Ripple Effect reveals Portal, a fully customizable Battlefield 2042 experience with remastered maps and more

Following its official rebranding from DICE L.A., Ripple Effect Studios confirmed that it was working on a special game mode for Battlefield 2042 that will feature “fan-favorite” classic maps. Now, the studio has revealed that the project is bigger than many fans could have ever hoped.

Battlefield Portal will be one of the three core game modes for Battlefield 2042, functioning as a “highly customizable and community-driven experience,” according to Game Rant.

The mode will let players build and share their own custom game modes directly within the Battlefield 2042 client, along with browsing options. The main menu for Portal will feature options to look through content created by DICE and community maps.

And, as previously announced, the core focus for Portal will be on those older maps returning to the game. In total, there will be six maps, two from each of Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3, included, with all assets being rebuilt and reimagined using newer tech. This includes destruction physics being added to 1942 and other weapons, vehicles, and items being brought back too.

We also got the official list of maps, which was previously leaked by Tom Henderson.

Battlefield 1942 Battle of the Bulge El Alamein

Bad Company 2 Africa Harbor Valparaiso

Battlefield 3 Caspian Border Noshahr Canals



Players will start the Portal editor by choosing a core game type they want to build their mode around, such as Rush, which isn’t traditionally going to be available in 2042. Then they can enable or disable which weapons, vehicles, and more than 100 different options to fully customize what content is available in their mode, including settings that can affect how much damage certain weapons do.

There’s even a highly detailed Rules Editor that will allow players to add their own spin to existing content by adding custom logic, programming, and rulesets. These can also be shared with the community. The team will be creating tutorial-style content and videos for the editor to ensure players who want to learn how to use it both at the base and deeper levels can do so, according to Ripple Effect general manager Christian Grass.

Portal will be entirely available in 2042, with more content planned to come post-launch as the main game continues to get additional updates. DICE will also be listening to community feedback for the new mode.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on Oct. 22, with more details about the game likely being shared later today during EA Play Live at 12pm CT.