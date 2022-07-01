Riot is taking a short break, patch timelines for games shifting to accommodate

The devs won't be making any changes to their games next week.

The development teams of Riot Games are planning to take a break next week, from July 4 to 10, it revealed in a blog post today.

Only the maintenance teams, including live operations, anticheat, and security will work during the week and will stagger their break to make sure each and every game work correctly.

Due to this annual break, Riot said the “patch timelines may shift to accommodate the change.” This includes League of Legends Patch 12.13, which is now scheduled to hit the live servers on July 13.

In VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, major updates have already been rolled out recently. Further amendments to these games will be made when the Riot devs come back from their break.

Every summer, Riot Games takes a break for a week. “This will be our third year taking a summer break so we’re getting the drill down now,” Riot said.

With the release of many new games over the last few years, including VALORANT, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra, Riot has been busy bringing new content and updates to these games. As such, a break is needed for the devs to “rest, recharge, and stretch our wrists.”