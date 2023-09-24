Remnant 2: What is the safe code in Losomn?

Across your playthroughs in Remnant 2, you will encounter countless puzzles and hidden secrets that lead to some great loot and the safe in Losomn is no exception.

For those who’ve been looking to uncover all that the world of Losomn has up its sleeves, particularly with things related to its special Alchemist Archetype, unlocking this safe is something you’ll definitely want to check off your list as it holds the class’s starting handgun: the Double Barrel.

Just like most cases in Remnant 2, however, opening this safe is probably something easier said than done if you’re not the explorer type. After all, it is possible to skip all the steps needed to crack the safe if you happen to know what the four-digit code is.

The Losomn safe code in Remnant 2

The four-digit code remains the same. Image via Gearbox Games

The code for the Asylum safe in Losomn is 2971. This will be the case for all playthroughs in Remnant 2 as well, so you don’t have to work about the game’s procedural-generation system playing a factor here.

As promised, inside the safe you will find the powerful Double Barrel handgun.

How to find the Losomn safe code in Remnant 2

The Losomn safe is located in The Tormented Asylum, which also only appears if you start with the Morrow Parish tileset.

To find out its code the legit way, you’ll need to hunt down all three of the area’s Stone-Carved Dolls and hand them over to the head doctor locked behind the metal door in the basement. This causes her to sing a song that reveals the numbers used for the safe’s password.

Related Best Handguns in Remnant 2

About the author