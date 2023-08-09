Remnant 2: Meidra questions and answers

Remnant 2 is a rich and diverse game filled with tons of different characters, locations, and specific lore surrounding each of these integral components. One of the more interesting characters in the game is the mystical NPC Meidra.
When you encounter Meidra, she will put before you a test of sorts, which provides you with sweet rewards once you complete it. This test comes in the form of 25 different questions that she could possibly ask you.
You can answer these questions however you like, but remember that only answering them in a certain way will yield you the one reward you want among the two that you can possibly get. Both of these rewards prove to be valuable, choosing one depends on your needs.
If you want to know every answer and their results in Meidra’s 25 questions, as well as all of the rewards you can obtain through her, then we’ve got you covered.
All answers to Meidra’s 25 questions in Remnant 2
When roaming the lands of Yaesha, it is possible for you to encounter NPC Meidra, who will be marked on the map before appearing. She makes her presence known in the Forbidden Grove area, and after she introduces herself, she will want to ask you a couple of questions.
If you accept this proposal, you will be asked five questions, each of them having two possible answers to choose from. The questions she asks will be randomized from a pool of 25 different questions, however.
Depending on which answer you choose, she will tell you that you have the “Doe’s Eye” or the “Ravager’s Eye.” Each eye will give you a different trait, and you can only obtain one of these traits without having the world entirely rerolled.
Basically, every answer that sounds like the “good” or “noble” choice will get you toward unlocking the Doe’s Eye. On the other hand, every answer that sounds more “cruel” or “morally gray” will lead you toward unlocking the Ravager’s Eye.
Related: Remnant 2: How to defeat the Mother Mind
Below, we’ve listed two different tables to show you the correct answers if you want either the trait for the Doe’s Eye—the Barkskin Trait—or the trait for the Ravager’s Eye—the Bloodstream Trait.
All answers for Meidra to get the Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2
|Questions
|Answers for Barkskin Trait
|Do you convict the innocent or risk your daughter’s life?
|Free the innocent individual
|Do you stop them or let them learn from their own mistakes?
|Stop them for their own safety
|Do you take your vengeance or turn the scum over to the authorities from whom he already escaped?
|Turn him into the authorities
|Do you report the thief or allow the poor orphans to keep the coin?
|Report the thief and let the law decide
|Do you treat with the rebels, or do you preserve the peace?
|Speak with them. Hear them out
|Do you give up one of your children, or face the threat of enemy soldiers?
|Risk death for us all
|Do you push the stranger or risk the death of the five miners?
|Risk the death of the five miners
|Do you give him what he asks?
|Refuse the god’s boon
|Do you poison him, or do you turn a blind eye to his plots of revenge?
|Poison him
|Do you forgive them?
|Yes, I forgive them
|Do you spare the scion of your family foe or kill him to end the war?
|Spare them
|Do you abandon your mortal family or live out your days without your one true love?
|Remain mortal without my love
|Do you risk smothering the child to save yourself and the others?
|Risk being found
|Do you give immortality to all or only a chosen few?
|All should share in the gift
|Do you slay the warrior or leave him to whatever fate may hold?
|Leave him
|Do you kill your patients to find the cure, or is it better to let the illness decide?
|I will not kill knowingly
|Do you save your son or your granddaughter?
|Save my granddaughter
|Do you leave your eldest to the unknown or risk death in battle?
|Leave your eldest
|Do you give the king the means to kill his enemies, or do you send them away and risk war?
|Let him kill his enemies on his own
|Do you save the family, or do you let the family suffer by sparing the unwilling donor?
|Spare the healthy donor
|Do you aid the victims or attempt to destroy the goon?
|Help the victims
|Do you abandon your fellow hostages, or face death together?
|Face death together
|Do you torture your hostage or let the crowd fend for itself in the fire?
|Trust the crowd can fend for itself
|Do you keep the money or call out and return it to its owner?
|Return the money
|Do you leave the elder to his fate, or do you attempt to halt the tide at the risk of his life?
|Leave him to his fate
All answers for Meidra to get the Bloodstream Trait in Remnant 2
|Questions
|Answers for Bloodstream Trait
|Do you convict the innocent or risk your daughter’s life?
|Convict the innocent and save my daughter
|Do you stop them or let them learn from their own mistakes?
|Let them continue and learn what they will
|Do you take your vengeance or turn the scum over to the authorities from whom he already escaped?
|Strike my siblings’ killer down
|Do you report the thief or allow the poor orphans to keep the coin?
|The orphans should have the money
|Do you treat with the rebels, or do you preserve the peace?
|Preserve the peace by any means necessary
|Do you give up one of your children, or face the threat of enemy soldiers?
|Give up the weaker child
|Do you push the stranger or risk the death of the five miners?
|Push the stranger
|Do you give him what he asks?
|Sacrifice the young Pan
|Do you poison him, or do you turn a blind eye to his plots of revenge?
|Turn a blind eye
|Do you forgive them?
|No, they deserve it
|Do you spare the scion of your family foe or kill him to end the war?
|Kill them
|Do you abandon your mortal family or live out your days without your one true love?
|Leave my mortal family for the one I love
|Do you risk smothering the child to save yourself and the others?
|Risk smothering the child
|Do you give immortality to all or only a chosen few?
|Controlling the gift is better for everyone
|Do you slay the warrior or leave him to whatever fate may hold?
|Slay him
|Do you kill your patients to find the cure, or is it better to let the illness decide?
|Kill the patients
|Do you save your son or your granddaughter?
|Save my son
|Do you leave your eldest to the unknown or risk death in battle?
|Fight back against the clan
|Do you give the king the means to kill his enemies, or do you send them away and risk war?
|Give him the fruit and end the war
|Do you save the family, or do you let the family suffer by sparing the unwilling donor?
|Take the kidney
|Do you aid the victims or attempt to destroy the goon?
|Stop the goon, whatever it takes
|Do you abandon your fellow hostages, or face death together?
|Abandon fellow hostage
|Do you torture your hostage or let the crowd fend for itself in the fire?
|Break the son’s arm
|Do you keep the money or call out and return it to its owner?
|Keep the money
|Do you leave the elder to his fate, or do you attempt to halt the tide at the risk of his life?
|Use the crystal
All Meidra’s rewards in Remnant 2
Apart from the Ravager or Doe reward you receive for answering Meidra’s questions with certain answers, you can acquire another reward from her: the handgun called Sorrow.
To get this reward, you need to first defeat her sister Kaeula and get the Tear of Kaeula, which is a ring. If you decide to give the ring to Meidra, she will reward you with the handgun, Sorrow. You can either get the handgun by giving away the Tear of Kaeula or keep the ring for yourself as it has its own benefits.
Related: How to unlock the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2
Below are all the rewards you can get through Meidra:
- Ravager’s Eye
- Bloodstream (Trait): Increases Grey Health regen by 3.0/s.
- Doe’s Eye
- Barkskin (Trait): Reduces all incoming damage by 10 percent.
- Tear of Kaeula (Ring): Increases Relic capacity by two while equipped.
- Sorrow (Handgun)
- Eulogy (Weapon Mod): Recalls bolts that deal 30 damage when pulled from, when striking targets on their return. Recalled bolts grant two percent Max HP. two) Recalled bolts can overfill Sorrow by up to +five. Any bolts will be returned to reserve ammo.
- Damage: 45
- RPS: 2.6
- Magazine: five
- Ideal Range: 16m
- Falloff Range: 52m
- Max Ammo: 45
- Critical Hit Chance: 10 percent
- Weak Spot Damage Bonus: +115%
- Stagger Modifier: five percent