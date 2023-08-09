Remnant 2: Meidra questions and answers

Remnant 2 is a rich and diverse game filled with tons of different characters, locations, and specific lore surrounding each of these integral components. One of the more interesting characters in the game is the mystical NPC Meidra.

When you encounter Meidra, she will put before you a test of sorts, which provides you with sweet rewards once you complete it. This test comes in the form of 25 different questions that she could possibly ask you.

You can answer these questions however you like, but remember that only answering them in a certain way will yield you the one reward you want among the two that you can possibly get. Both of these rewards prove to be valuable, choosing one depends on your needs.

If you want to know every answer and their results in Meidra’s 25 questions, as well as all of the rewards you can obtain through her, then we’ve got you covered.

All answers to Meidra’s 25 questions in Remnant 2

I think she wants you to answer her questions. Image via Gearbox Publishing

When roaming the lands of Yaesha, it is possible for you to encounter NPC Meidra, who will be marked on the map before appearing. She makes her presence known in the Forbidden Grove area, and after she introduces herself, she will want to ask you a couple of questions.

If you accept this proposal, you will be asked five questions, each of them having two possible answers to choose from. The questions she asks will be randomized from a pool of 25 different questions, however.

Depending on which answer you choose, she will tell you that you have the “Doe’s Eye” or the “Ravager’s Eye.” Each eye will give you a different trait, and you can only obtain one of these traits without having the world entirely rerolled.

Basically, every answer that sounds like the “good” or “noble” choice will get you toward unlocking the Doe’s Eye. On the other hand, every answer that sounds more “cruel” or “morally gray” will lead you toward unlocking the Ravager’s Eye.

Related: Remnant 2: How to defeat the Mother Mind

Below, we’ve listed two different tables to show you the correct answers if you want either the trait for the Doe’s Eye—the Barkskin Trait—or the trait for the Ravager’s Eye—the Bloodstream Trait.

All answers for Meidra to get the Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2

Questions Answers for Barkskin Trait Do you convict the innocent or risk your daughter’s life? Free the innocent individual Do you stop them or let them learn from their own mistakes? Stop them for their own safety Do you take your vengeance or turn the scum over to the authorities from whom he already escaped? Turn him into the authorities Do you report the thief or allow the poor orphans to keep the coin? Report the thief and let the law decide Do you treat with the rebels, or do you preserve the peace? Speak with them. Hear them out Do you give up one of your children, or face the threat of enemy soldiers? Risk death for us all Do you push the stranger or risk the death of the five miners? Risk the death of the five miners Do you give him what he asks? Refuse the god’s boon Do you poison him, or do you turn a blind eye to his plots of revenge? Poison him Do you forgive them? Yes, I forgive them Do you spare the scion of your family foe or kill him to end the war? Spare them Do you abandon your mortal family or live out your days without your one true love? Remain mortal without my love Do you risk smothering the child to save yourself and the others? Risk being found Do you give immortality to all or only a chosen few? All should share in the gift Do you slay the warrior or leave him to whatever fate may hold? Leave him Do you kill your patients to find the cure, or is it better to let the illness decide? I will not kill knowingly Do you save your son or your granddaughter? Save my granddaughter Do you leave your eldest to the unknown or risk death in battle? Leave your eldest Do you give the king the means to kill his enemies, or do you send them away and risk war? Let him kill his enemies on his own Do you save the family, or do you let the family suffer by sparing the unwilling donor? Spare the healthy donor Do you aid the victims or attempt to destroy the goon? Help the victims Do you abandon your fellow hostages, or face death together? Face death together Do you torture your hostage or let the crowd fend for itself in the fire? Trust the crowd can fend for itself Do you keep the money or call out and return it to its owner? Return the money Do you leave the elder to his fate, or do you attempt to halt the tide at the risk of his life? Leave him to his fate

All answers for Meidra to get the Bloodstream Trait in Remnant 2

Questions Answers for Bloodstream Trait Do you convict the innocent or risk your daughter’s life? Convict the innocent and save my daughter Do you stop them or let them learn from their own mistakes? Let them continue and learn what they will Do you take your vengeance or turn the scum over to the authorities from whom he already escaped? Strike my siblings’ killer down Do you report the thief or allow the poor orphans to keep the coin? The orphans should have the money Do you treat with the rebels, or do you preserve the peace? Preserve the peace by any means necessary Do you give up one of your children, or face the threat of enemy soldiers? Give up the weaker child Do you push the stranger or risk the death of the five miners? Push the stranger Do you give him what he asks? Sacrifice the young Pan Do you poison him, or do you turn a blind eye to his plots of revenge? Turn a blind eye Do you forgive them? No, they deserve it Do you spare the scion of your family foe or kill him to end the war? Kill them Do you abandon your mortal family or live out your days without your one true love? Leave my mortal family for the one I love Do you risk smothering the child to save yourself and the others? Risk smothering the child Do you give immortality to all or only a chosen few? Controlling the gift is better for everyone Do you slay the warrior or leave him to whatever fate may hold? Slay him Do you kill your patients to find the cure, or is it better to let the illness decide? Kill the patients Do you save your son or your granddaughter? Save my son Do you leave your eldest to the unknown or risk death in battle? Fight back against the clan Do you give the king the means to kill his enemies, or do you send them away and risk war? Give him the fruit and end the war Do you save the family, or do you let the family suffer by sparing the unwilling donor? Take the kidney Do you aid the victims or attempt to destroy the goon? Stop the goon, whatever it takes Do you abandon your fellow hostages, or face death together? Abandon fellow hostage Do you torture your hostage or let the crowd fend for itself in the fire? Break the son’s arm Do you keep the money or call out and return it to its owner? Keep the money Do you leave the elder to his fate, or do you attempt to halt the tide at the risk of his life? Use the crystal

All Meidra’s rewards in Remnant 2

Apart from the Ravager or Doe reward you receive for answering Meidra’s questions with certain answers, you can acquire another reward from her: the handgun called Sorrow.

To get this reward, you need to first defeat her sister Kaeula and get the Tear of Kaeula, which is a ring. If you decide to give the ring to Meidra, she will reward you with the handgun, Sorrow. You can either get the handgun by giving away the Tear of Kaeula or keep the ring for yourself as it has its own benefits.

Related: How to unlock the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

Below are all the rewards you can get through Meidra:

Ravager’s Eye Bloodstream (Trait): Increases Grey Health regen by 3.0/s.

Doe’s Eye Barkskin (Trait): Reduces all incoming damage by 10 percent.

Tear of Kaeula (Ring): Increases Relic capacity by two while equipped.

Sorrow (Handgun) Eulogy (Weapon Mod): Recalls bolts that deal 30 damage when pulled from, when striking targets on their return. Recalled bolts grant two percent Max HP. two) Recalled bolts can overfill Sorrow by up to +five. Any bolts will be returned to reserve ammo. Damage: 45 RPS: 2.6 Magazine: five Ideal Range: 16m Falloff Range: 52m Max Ammo: 45 Critical Hit Chance: 10 percent Weak Spot Damage Bonus: +115% Stagger Modifier: five percent



About the author