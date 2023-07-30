Remnant 2: How to open the Great Sewers Safe – hidden safe code

Remnant 2’s many locations will throw all manner of secrets at you. The Great Sewers of Losomn are one such place, containing a safe that you will need to figure out how to open. What kind of secret lurks within?

What is the Great Sewers Safe code?

The Great Sewers safe code is randomly made up of the digits 1,3,5 and 8. The most likely safe combinations are 5813 or 8531. Remnant 2 is pretty random, but if you come across the Great Sewers, there will be a safe hidden in the back right of the tileset. Follow a small drain filled with water, and you will come to a low opening. Slider underneath to get to a secret room that contains a discarded safe.

To figure out the version of the safe code for your game, you will need to turn on your flashlight. Look at the slab of stone beside the safe, and you will notice four numbers are scrawled on it. One of them will be glowing brightly. This is part of your safe code and will be the number for the corresponding spot that you see it in. So, if the second number glows, that is your second number. If the third number glows, that is your third number, and so on.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the image above, you can see that the second digit in the code will be 5. Now, to find the rest of the code, you will need to examine the walls with the flashlight that Ford gave you are the start of the game. Scrawled all over the wall is the work of a madman, as digits are everywhere. You might need to smash some things, but you’ll be able to find the rest of the numbers on the wall, should you wish to. Alternatively, just use the codes from the start of the article.

What is in the Great Sewers Safe?

The Great Sewers safe will drop the Rusted Heirloom ring. This will grant two stacks of the Bulwark buff when you get below 50% of your maximum HP. This is a pretty solid option for people struggling to survive unless your run the Challenge class, which has easier ways to apply maximum stacks of Bulwark.

The lore on the ring is as follows: “The Renthir family were once staunch supporters of, and highly favored by, the One True King. That favor waned, however, upon a request for clemency on their son’s behalf. The price of asking, it would seem, was generations of goodwill.”

