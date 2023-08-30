Remnant 2: How to get the Mysterious Stone, explained

In Remnant 2, the Mysterious Stone is one of the most sought-after crafting materials that can be found in the world of Losomn.

Not only is it used to craft the engram for the secret Alchemist archetype, but it’s also relatively easy to obtain. The only problem is you will need to have a little bit of luck on your side.

How to get the Mysterious Stone in Remnant 2

To get the Mysterious Stone in Remnant 2, you will need to trigger the Manticora event and defeat the monster—specifically on any of the overworld tilesets on Losomn. To do this, you’ll want to be in either Morrow Parish or Ironborough, and then keep an eye out for some horror-movie-esque sewer grates.

You’ll need to look for these sewer grates in Losomn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At any of these sewer grates, there is a random chance that a Manticora will grab you into it if you stand in front of it for a few seconds. If you’re playing solo, you will then wake up in a pile of bones in a secret area. If you’re playing in a squad, the rest of the party members who didn’t get pulled in will need to die so that you all can continue the process and load into the other area.

Finally, all that’s left to do is to kill the Manticora mini-boss and pick up the Mysterious Stone.

A Manticora getting set to attack an explorer in Remnant 2. Image via Gunfire Games

Once you have obtained the Mysterious Stone, you can visit Wallace in Ward 13 to craft the Philosopher’s Stone engram, which is used to equip the Alchemist archetype.

For those looking to obtain the Alchemist’s starting armor, the Academic’s set, this grate-hunting process must be repeated in Harvester’s Reach, The Great Sewer, or Tiller’s Rest. In any of these sewer tilesets, a Manticore will still drag you in and fight you, but instead, it will drop the Drakestone Pearl ring while the Academic’s set can be found nearby on a fallen Dran.

