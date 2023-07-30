Remnant 2: How to Earn More XP and Level Up Fast

Getting experience fast, and ramping up those class levels, is far more important in Remnant 2 than you might think. With nearly a dozen classes in the game, and the ability to run two classes simultaneously, you’ll spend a lot of time leveling up those engrams. But how do you do it quickly?

How to earn XP fast in Remnant 2

There are a number of items you can use to help level up fast, such as Mudtooth’s Elixer, the Scholar Trait, and the Sagestone Ring. There are also numerous places in the game that will spawn plentiful enemies for you to farm for that precious experience.

Mudtooth’s Elixir

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This can be purchased from Mudtooth at Ward 13 for 500 Scrap. When used, this concoction will increase experience gains by 15% and will last for 60 minutes. The effect is not lost if you die. You will need to listen to Mudtooth tell some of his stories as you play through the campaign to get this item to unlock.

Sagestone Ring

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sagestone Ring is a random drop on the world of Yaesha. This forested world contains all manner of dungeons for you to complete, and if you are lucky, one of them will contain the Sagestone Ring. When you find it, you can equip it to gain 10% extra experience from all sources.

Scholar Trait

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have completed the campaign, you will have this unlocked. If not, you must wait until the campaign is complete, as it drops from the final boss. At rank 10, this increases experience gains by 15%.

How to earn a lot of XP fast

If you really want to speed-level your many Archetypes, then Adventure Mode is the way to go. The way leveling works in Remnant 2 is that the worlds you visit will always be a little higher than your current level, but after that, the world level will remain as it was when you first visited it.

Your overall level is a combined level from your Archetypes, class level, and weapon levels. So, as you progress through the game, you will vastly outgrow those earlier worlds. The trick is to go into Adventure Mode and reroll those worlds so you can explore them all over again, but against stronger enemies that yield more experience.

How buff stacking works

It also seems that the many ways you can buff experience gains will work separately from each other and always apply to the base experience individually from each other. So, if you earn 100 experience points, with a 10% buff, and a 15% buff, you will get both those applied to the original 100 experience points on their own. The system will not apply the first buff to get 110, then apply the second buff to that 110 for 126.5 experience earned. It might seem like a minor thing, but it’s important to understand how buff stacking works in the game.

About the author