Remnant 2 blows past 100,000 concurrent players in outstanding launch

Released on Jul. 25, the sequel to Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes has blasted past the 500,000 concurrent player mark on the first weekend after its launch day, with players, content creators, and reviewers alike praising the third-person survival action shooter for its challenging and well-designed experience.

Having taken just a day to push past the original’s player count, Remnant 2 is now pushing towards new frontiers, breaking into the fabled six-figure player territory, as per SteamDB’s statistics on the game’s popularity and performance. It’s also managed to surpass Valve’s own title, CS:GO, as the bestselling game on the platform.

Despite the relatively muted pre-release marketing spree, the post-apocalyptic bout continues to attract new players and positive feedback. One of the highest-rated Steam reviews of the game stated that “30 hours in an I see more love put into this title than 95% of any AAA game out there,” with many echoing the statement across various social media platforms.

Truly amazed to see these concurrent numbers on Steam; 109k!!! More than double the lifetime peak of Remnant: From the Ashes! Big thanks to everyone out there who purchased the game! #Remnant2 pic.twitter.com/PtBQ4Uc27b — Gunfire Games (@gunfire_games) July 29, 2023

Even the original has benefited from the success and the hype. Having peaked at 48,000 players on launch and falling to an average of 3,000 concurrents, Remnant: From the Ashes has now bounced back to over 4,000 people playing it at the same time per SteamDB’s peak metric, too, no doubt in a bid to figure out when and how to jump to the sequel that has taken the world by storm.

The exciting developments continue to stack up about the game, as dataminers uncovered the existence of the Archon archetype just yesterday—exactly as the developers have intended.

