Release date clues swirl around Blizzard’s unannounced survival game

Not too many details have been revealed about the upcoming Blizzard game that takes place in an all-new universe.

The unannounced survival game that Blizzard Entertainment is working on might finally have a window for a potential release attached to it.

The game, which takes place in an all-new universe and would be a completely original IP from Blizzard, could be released in 2027. According to a report from Insider Gaming, the unannounced game’s lead environment artist Dan John Cox had put 2027 as a potential release date for the project under the “productions” section of his ArtStation page. Cox has since altered his ArtStation page.

Blizzard originally announced it was working on the game in January 2022, but no details regarding its development cycle have been shared with the public since that time. Dot Esports has reached out to Blizzard for further comments and/or details surrounding a potential release date for the game.

It’s been a busy year for Blizzard as three of its four biggest foundational games all received major updates, expansions, and new installments within the last 365 days. World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch all had new additions to their respective franchises, and more updates for each of those games are in the pipeline.

Blizzard fans have long waited for a new universe from the company. Blizzard has traditionally used its games to create, shape, and expand its worlds, especially through the use of sister games like Hearthstone, which was an extension of the Warcraft universe, and Heroes of the Storm, which was an amalgamation of all of Blizzard’s existing IPs. The studio’s unannounced survival game would be its first new universe since Overwatch launched back in 2016.

We’re still waiting on details surrounding this new title, but it’s possible it could get its first moment in the sunshine when BlizzCon rolls around on Nov. 3. Typically, Blizzard’s biggest announcements are made at the convention, but if we’re still many years out from any potential release, we might have to wait a few more years for a surprise reveal.

