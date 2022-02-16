Registrations for Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test now live

Register now to get a taste of the action this weekend.

Nintendo treated fans to a surprise announcement at its Direct presentation earlier this month by revealing Nintendo Switch Sports, the follow-up to hugely successful Wii launch title Wii Sports, was on its way.

The game isn’t set to release until later this year, but fans can get in on the action early thanks to scheduled playtests, the first of which has now opened registrations.

To register to play you’ll need to head to the My.Nintendo site, log in, and redeem your download code. The test is exclusive to those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. It is only available to those in the Americas, Europe, Oceania, and Japan.

Five test sessions will be held prior to the game’s launch. These tests are held between Friday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 20. Times vary for each region but for the United States, 11pm CT is the first on Friday. Saturday will have three at 7am, 3pm, and 1pm. The final test will be held on Sunday at 7am. Each test window will run for 45 minutes.

There are several Nintendo Switch Sports games available to test during these times. These include Bowling, Tennis, Chambara, and three new sports.

Meet a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, #NintendoSwitchSports! Play motion-controlled sports such as Bowling, Tennis, & Chambara as well as 3 new sports:



⚽️ Soccer

🏐 Volleyball

🏸 Badminton



Also enjoy online play across all sports! Nintendo Switch Sports launches 4/29. pic.twitter.com/LpE4IyHpb6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

When it launches, Nintendo Switch Sports will have more options and a ton of extra content to check out. The game is set for release on April 29 so if you want to play the game before that date make sure you get in on these test windows.