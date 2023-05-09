Here are the full Redfall update 1.01 patch notes

The first post-launch patch for Redfall is here.

Hotfix v1.01 has been released on Monday, May 8 as the first update for Redfall since its notoriously lackluster launch.

From rampant display bugs and game-breaking performance issues to comically unresponsive enemies and a barren open world, Redfall complaints have been constant since launch—one Xbox boss Phil Spencer openly apologized for.

Related: Best settings to improve performance in Redfall

But for those holding their breath to see some major improvements come to the game after its release, it seems that will still have to wait for another day.

As noted by Arkane, this Redfall hotfix solely includes “backend improvements.”

Judging by the notes, it appears the only takeaways are some fixes for server crashes. A loading screen bug related to the fast travel system has been made, as well as some backend logistical tweaks on the server side.

Considering the servers were also required to go offline for maintenance before this hotfix went live, as well as the fact that it has been seemingly reported to be a couple of GBs to download across both Xbox and PC, it’s no surprise that many have voiced their disappointment with the update in short order.

Here’s everything changing in Redfall with the 1.01 update on May 8.

Redfall update 1.01 full patch notes

Gameplay

Fixed an infinite loading screen issue that resulted from suspending and resuming gameplay while fast traveling across the map

Fixed a save system crash that resulted from suspending and resuming gameplay while fast traveling across the map

Servers