Red Dead Redemption voice actor ‘certain’ there’ll be a third game—even if he’s not in it

When asked about Red Dead Redemption 3, Arthur Morgan’s voice actor Roger Clark expressed confidence that Rockstar Games will get around to it eventually… but probably without his involvement.

Clark provided both the voicework and performance capture for Morgan, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2. Naturally, some fans think he could be in the know about a potential follow-up. Even if he did, though, he wouldn’t be able to discuss it.

I’m certain we will see RDR3 one day. When that will be – I have absolutely no idea. Don’t count on Arthur’s involvement either. His story has been told, I feel. — Roger Clark (@rclark98) December 5, 2023

However, after being pressed by a fan on the subject, Clark did offer his two cents, saying he’s “certain we will see Red Dead Redemption 3 one day. When that will be—I have absolutely no idea.” Clark’s confidence is arguably well-placed. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a critical and commercial success, breaking the 50 million sales mark back in February. Combined with the original game receiving a PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch port this past August, Rockstar and publisher Take-Two are unlikely to abandon the series any time soon.

That said, any new sequel is probably years away from coming out. Grand Theft Auto 6 only just got its first trailer and is expected to launch in 2025, so all hands are going to be on deck for that. For comparison’s sake, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched five years after Grand Theft Auto 5‘s initial release so, even if things play out the same, Red Dead Redemption 3 wouldn’t be out until 2030 at the earliest.

Clark also doesn’t expect Rockstar will bring him back for another Red Dead Redemption game. Or at the very least, Arthur won’t make an appearance since “His story has been told.” Considering how the plots of both previous entries play out, I guess that any Red Dead Redemption 3 will focus on a new main character—though where it’ll take place in the series’ timeline is anyone’s guess.