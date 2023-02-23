PSVR 2 owners are gushing over one launch title—and it’s not Horizon

As the PlayStation VR2 continues to make news, players have been excitedly trying out titles that were made available at launch. One of the more popular and hyped games has been the latest offering from the critically-acclaimed Horizon series titled Horizon Call of the Mountain. As much as players enjoy everything this title has to offer, there is another game that is making headlines.

A long-running racing simulator series that most fans of the genre will be very familiar with, Gran Turismo, makes its return in the PlayStation VR2 universe with Gran Turismo 7. The game launched last year and it recently got a free VR-compatible upgrade which is being praised for its realistic graphics and gameplay experience.

Several players have shared their thoughts via social media and most, if not all of them, have echoed a similar sentiment: The game is impressive.

i invited 2 of my friends to try #PSVR2 for the first time☺️ they said, if u have PS5 buy #GranTurismo7 ! not Horizon! even if ur new to VR, and i couldn't agree more! pic.twitter.com/uJxwsKEEAR — moncimoov😗🇮🇩ENVtuber (@moncikoma) February 22, 2023

The realistic feedback and reactions have definitely caught the attention of several players as well. The game left such an impression on these fans that some of them mentioned that they would gladly pay even more for the PlayStation VR2. And after seeing the amazing performance provided by Gran Turismo 7, we are inclined to agree with that sentiment.

PSVR Without Parole tries GT7 for the first time. These reactions are giving me LIFE 😂😂😂 #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/GCkXza43YE — Nicola (@Nick_Marseil) February 22, 2023

"I paid €600 for this, I would have paid double that" #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/K1acXKkIRQ — Nicola (@Nick_Marseil) February 22, 2023

The game has brought in several new fans as well. With its distinct design choices and features exceeding expectations when compared to other racing simulators, it is easy to see why Gran Turismo 7 has been capturing the hearts of players everywhere.

So my first few laps in GT7 with PSVR2 have been absolutely mind blowing, I'm playing this with a wheel and pedals and it's crazy how real it can feel at times. It looks just as clear as it does here with a much greater sense of speed. #PSVR2 #GranTurismo pic.twitter.com/wNGKq6sXva — Carl Lavery (@AVGN82) February 22, 2023

Gran Turismo 7 launched last year on March 4, 2022, with the free VR update released on Feb 20 this year.