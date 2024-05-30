PlayStation’s May 30 State of Play leak includes Monster Hunter: Wilds, new FnaF, and more

Ahead of Playstation’s May 2024 State of Play Livestream later tonight, a prominent Spanish leaker shared a list of all the big announcements fans can expect.

Some stand out more than others on the list of rumored games, with Monster Hunter: Wilds topping the supposed reveals. The full list includes the likes of Marvel Rivals, a new Five Nights at Freddy’s game, Path of Exile 2, and many more.

PlayStation State of Play has supposedly leaked via reliable Spanish leaker @LeakProximidad.



Spoiler tagged for those that dont want to know yet. pic.twitter.com/nB3HeaPEzX — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) May 30, 2024

As with most leaks, we must take this news with a grain of salt. But at least early signs point towards some of the games being realistic. In recent years, FNAF has tied itself closely with PlayStation and has revealed most of its games during State of Play events. The PC ports and a new Astroboy game also seem plausible (based on previous teases).

If this leak is real, it will cap off a pretty terrible day on the PlayStation side regarding leaks. Not only would this list reveal everything Sony was trying to hide, but PlayStation accidentally pushed the Destiny 2 DLC live nearly three weeks early, leading to many raid details and story spoilers popping on the internet.

Sony’s State of Play begins later today, May 30, at 5pm CT. We will find out if this leaked list spoils everything or was just a sheer waste of time.

