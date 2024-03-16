Players worry popular country will be too weak if Europa Universalis 5 starts too early

In Paradox’s grand strategy games, seldom is a country as powerful as the Ottoman Empire. Adored by some and hated by many, it’s the strongest tag in Europa Universalis 4, and now players are worried about it due to the teased Europa Universalis 5 starting in the 14th century.

Ever since Paradox Interactive began its Tinto Talks series of developer diaries on an unannounced project, currently only known as Project Caesar, players have speculated on the possible start dates of its campaign. With most now agreeing it is either 1337 or 1356, the question of the Ottoman Empire has arisen, mostly related to their power, or lack thereof. One March 16 Reddit thread pointed out how players are likely to go through some of the country’s worst times, with AI Ottomans never even getting to their historical peak.

The World Map of Project Caesar was also revealed. Looks mighty fine. Image via Paradox Interactive

The discussion covered how how Ottoman Empire was no empire at all in the mid-14th century, with even later start dates having them in a tough spot. The country went through a decade-long interregnum at the turn of the 15th century and barely survived. With things needing to play out perfectly for them, and knowing how grand strategy games can sometimes play out, it’s likely the Ottoman Empire would never rise if not player-controlled. Even then, it promises to be a tough campaign to play.

Those replying expressed how EU5, if the start dates prove to be true, will have a completely inverse experience of its predecessor. Whereas in Europa Universalis 4, players had to control Byzantium and fight off the Turkic invaders and fight for mere existence, it seems EU5 will see the opposite. Byzantium was quite big in 1337 and 1356, which may indicate a potential underdog Ottoman start with some buffs to help players reach those historical imperial borders.

Whatever the case, Paradox is yet to confirm either Europa Universalis 5 (or whatever else is behind the veil of Project Caesar) or the start dates, and we’ll have to wait a while longer to know exactly what’s coming.

