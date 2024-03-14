Fans are now convinced Paradox’s next game is Europa Universalis 5 after devs drop gameplay screenshots

In the past few weeks, the Spanish branch of Paradox Interactive, Paradox Tinto, has been posting snippets and screenshots of its upcoming game. This has led players to think the studio, primarily dealing with Europa Universalis 4, is working on the game’s sequel.

The first series of the Project Caesar developer diaries, called Tinto Talks, was published on Feb. 28, and speculation has been rampant ever since. Though details were scarce at first with no official title or release date in sight, the most recent Tinto Talks entry from March 13 provided players with substantial information regarding the upcoming game. The shared screenshots and gameplay mechanics featured several regions, a population system, a cultural map mode and more, which have allowed players to relatively accurately pinpoint the historical period of the game and thus which series it belongs to.

The cultural map mode of Southern Asia in Project Caesar may indicate a mid-1300s start date. Image via Paradox Tinto

Based on the recent information shared in the third entry of Tinto Talks, players on the Europa Universalis 4 subreddit are now convinced the upcoming title is the long-awaited sequel, Europa Universalis 5. Using the cultural and population maps the devs shared, players have also been attempting to pinpoint the start date of this new game, with most saying it’s either 1337 or 1356. This is mostly due to the size of the Delhi Sultanate and Yuan and their population sizes, which roughly correspond to the 1330s. However, none of this is yet definitive, including the game’s title and series, and remains to be officially announced.

Europa Universalis 4 has been around for nearly 11 years with dozens of DLCs released. The most recent ones, published since the inception of Paradox Tinto in 2020, have been viewed by some as “test updates” where developers were trying out potential mechanics for an upcoming project. While Project Caesar may just be the sequel players want, the details are still scarce and we’ll have to wait for additional Tinto Talks to reach more definitive conclusions.

