As long as Roach is in the series, it will be good.

The Witcher is getting a new “saga” of games, and according to long-time developers CD Projekt that could be in the shape of a series of titles over the next few years, all building up to an entirely new trilogy like their historical releases.

Famous RPG title The Witcher 3 has gathered a cult following since its release, with in-depth DLCs sprouting out of the woodwork and adding weeks’ worth of content to the already massive title.

Hype for the world Andrzej Sapkowski built in his novels has only grown too since Netflix got in on the action with a Henry Cavill-led series.

Now, the game devs want to tap into that Witcher excitement.

Adam Kiciński, who has helmed the company since 2006, disclosed during an earnings conference the team aspired to follow the path of the previous series, explaining “we said that there will be a new saga. We have in mind more than one.”

The Witcher creators already announced in May that the third installment in the franchise would make its way over to the next generation of consoles. That transition was confirmed to be on track, with a release for next-gen gamers arriving in the last quarter of 2022.

Then, once that updated Witcher 3 version drops, the sequel will arrive.

The newest Witcher title could stray away from the original protagonists, Geralt and Siri, creating a new storyline that could follow an entirely different group of Witchers, according to comments from several devs. CD Projekt’s Marcin Iwinski said in 2017, on a similar note: “The Witcher was designed as a trilogy, and a trilogy cannot have a fourth part, can it?”

Fans will have to wait to hear more about the new Witcher saga, or rather, a trilogy of games, that will take them traversing back to Novigrad, Oxenfurt, and beyond.