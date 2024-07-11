Image Credit: Bethesda
Planet Coaster 2 announcement trailer lands with a splash, release window confirmed

Frontier just announced Planet Coaster 2, and it sounds like there's lots to dive into.
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 09:54 am

Planet Coaster 2’s announcement trailer just landed, and it looks like there’ll be a whole lot to dive into. The trailer, posted to YouTube on July 11, shows off a host of new water-themed attractions plus the usual rollercoasters and rides we expect from UK-based Frontier Developments.

Fans of the Rollercoaster Tycoon-inspired management sim had long been speculating that a Planet Coaster sequel was in the works, but the reveal confirms Planet Coaster 2 is coming far sooner than we could’ve imagined.

The announcement teases a fall 2024 release date, which means Planet Coaster 2 should hit shelves in just a few months. The trailer also promises a gameplay reveal on July 31, so we’ll see the new water park attractions in action very soon.

We’ve been clamoring for more water-themed rides since Planet Coaster hit shelves in 2016, and now that dream is becoming a reality. There were a few in the base game, but nothing on this scale. I can’t wait to jump in and start building a water park—ideally, one that tortures my guests like Ocarina of Time’s Water Temple.

Planet Coaster 2’s announcement trailer suggests the game is launching for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s not too surprising it won’t come to last-gen consoles or the Switch, given how demanding modern sims are—like Cities Skylines 2.

Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
