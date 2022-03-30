Persona 5 leaving PS Plus Collection by May

Games come and go in the PS Plus Collection.

Persona 5 will be leaving the PlayStation Plus Collection in May 2022, Sony officially revealed today in a blog post.

Persona 5 was first released for the PS3 and PS4 consoles in 2016. An enhanced version, called Persona 5 Royal, was launched in 2020 featuring a handful of new content for the game. Sony did not give any reason why the game will be leaving the collection.

“Persona 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection on May 11,” Sony said. “Add the game to your game library before then to continue to access it while you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.”

The blog post also announced the three new games that will be coming to the subscription-based service for PS users this April: Slay the Spire, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.

As for the other games that will also be leaving the collection, players have one last chance to secure their copies of Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner (PS5 version only), and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends until April 4. Grab those before time runs out.