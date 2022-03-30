Slay the Spire headlines PlayStation Plus games for April

New games for the PlayStation Plus subscription by Sony have been confirmed for the month of April. And this time, it’ll be headlined by Slay the Spire, the roguelike card game by Mega Crit Games.

Slay the Spire was originally released for the PS4 in 2019. Since then, the game has received good reviews, including a Metacritic aggregate rating of 89 out of 100.

The official PlayStation blog post describes the game as a “fantasy deckbuilder adventure that fuses together card games and roguelikes” where players can “craft a unique deck from hundreds of cards to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top. Discover powerful relics to enhance your deck’s powers to help you overcome different enemies and bosses.”

Other titles that will be coming alongside the critically acclaimed card game include Hood: Outlaws & Legends and SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.

The former is a PvE game by Sumo Digital released last May. It’s set in the medieval period and all of its game modes revolve around heists. Hood is an “intense online multiplayer” where “rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts,” according to the latest PlayStation blog post.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, on the other hand, made its PS4 debut in June 2020. The game was made by Purple Lamp Studios and published by THQ Nordic. Players can relieve some of the greatest moments from the popular cartoon series and enjoy playing as SpongeBob, Patrick, or Sandy while using their “unique sets of skills to thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots.”

All of the previously mentioned games will be available for PlayStation Plus users by April 1.