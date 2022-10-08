Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.

Persona 3 was first released in 2006 as the fourth main installment in the long-running JPRG series. Two years later, Atlus released Persona 4 with the entire game and additional content launched under Persona 4 Golden in 2012. Players will now be able to enjoy both games on all modern consoles after years of anticipation.

Before Atlus’ most recent announcement, the company confirmed that Persona’s most recent release, Persona 5 Royal, would release on Xbox, Switch, and PS5 on Oct. 21, 2022. Though Atlus remained silent on its two former Persona titles at the time, players can now expect the titles to re-release in the coming months.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Golden will be remasters of their original versions, originally launching for the PSP in 2009 and PS Vita in 2012, respectively. Currently, both titles are unavailable for pre-order across modern consoles, but they will be available closer to the intended release date of Jan. 19, 2023.

While players cannot reserve the two older installations, Persona 5 fans can pre-order physical and digital copies of Persona 5 Royal for all modern consoles.