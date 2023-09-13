Payday 3 might get a player-requested quality of life feature in a future patch

In case you really have to go.

During the last Payday 3 beta test, the game’s community asked for several quality-of-life features including a pause option for private games, and it seems the devs might be listening to our requests.

Payday 3’s lead producer Andreas Häll Penninger replied to community feedback on Sept. 9 by saying that he sees the benefit in adding the pause feature to the game.

It’s not common for co-op games to have a pause feature, but it will definitely come in handy when playing with friends. After all, if you’re all happy to pause the game, why should anyone stop you?

The feature will not be implemented at launch. Instead, the team will look into adding it in a future patch as a potential QoL update. Andreas also encouraged players and fans to keep providing feedback to the team.

Heisters, I hear you on the wish to be able to pause the game and I see the benefit of doing that. We’re fully focused on launch right now, but we’ll evaluate this once the game is out, as a potential QoL update. As always thanks for sharing your feedback, keep it coming! https://t.co/41TxKj6M4a — Andreas Häll Penninger (@PAYDAD_) September 13, 2023

While this is not ideal, many community members on Reddit are happy that the developers react to the feedback and are transparent about their plans for the game.

The development team already addressed some fan feedback, including allowing solo heists and community concerns regarding Denuvo.

Payday 3 is releasing on Sept. 21 and already has a year’s worth of content planned ahead. Hopefully, this level of communication from the developers will remain throughout the game’s lifespan.

