Payday 3 roadmap teases a year’s worth of post-launch content

A new roadmap for upcoming bank heist FPS Payday 3 has teased some upcoming content, set to be released in the game after its launch in just a few weeks.

The first calendar year of the game includes four separate DLCs, detailed in the roadmap to come out in winter 2023, and then spring, summer, and fall 2024, offering players some bang for their buck if they grab the Gold Edition of the title.

What's better than PAYDAY? MORE PAYDAY! 💥Presenting the absolutely packed roadmap for PAYDAY 3's first year! What do you look forward to the most? 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/WKxX12eQAg — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 7, 2023

“Besides four DLCs, with names yet to be fully determined, we’ll also look at seasonal events, playable characters, new enemy, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrade, cosmetics, quality of life improvements, new features and much more,” the developer said in a blog post today.

The content drops in the roadmap are currently codenamed Syntax Error, Boys in Blue, The Land of the Free, and Fear and Greed, but additional content will be included in all of the drops, as the developer revealed.

It’s been a long wait for fans of Payday. Payday 2 launched all the way back in August 2013, so it’s been over 10 years for the new sequel. The last game featured years of post-launch support, so it’s likely the next will continue that trend.

Today’s blog also included a peek at two new playable characters named Pearl and Joy. But these two new characters won’t be playable in this weekend’s upcoming technical open beta, available for free on all platforms from Sept. 8 to 11.

Payday 3 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in just a couple of weeks on Sept. 21, with early access beginning on Sept. 18.

