How to complete the Mystery Cargo quest in Palia

There are a ton of quests lined up for you to complete in Palia, and some of them are tougher than others.

One quest that has been stumping players in Palia is the Mystery Cargo quest. Whether players are unable to begin the quest or unable to complete it, the mission is certainly a tough nut to crack.

It won’t be difficult for you though, since we’ve provided everything you need to know to complete Palia’s Mystery Cargo quest in our guide below.

Prerequisites to the Mystery Cargo quest in Palia

Before you can start the Mystery Cargo quest, you will need to take care of two things:

Complete the Piece of Cake quest from Reth. Raise Reth and Tish’s friendship level to three.

Once you’ve reached the required friendship levels and completed the Piece of Cake quest, speak to Reth once again, and you should get a few dialogue options to choose from.

Select “What’s in that locked box?” and you will see a pop-up appear on the right side of your screen titled “Mystery Cargo,” beginning the quest.

Where to find the Small Key for the Mystery Cargo quest in Palia

Reth will inform you of a hidden key that you will need to find, and it’s crucial to opening the box from earlier.

To find the key, you simply need to go fishing. You can fish for the Small Key in several bodies of water, but the river behind the tavern is the most recommended spot. Simply cast your line into the water and you will eventually snag the key. You may need to try a few times before you are successful, though.

Once you have the Small Key, return to Reth and open the box. Inside you will find letters from Zeki’s mother. Show these letters to Zeki to complete the quest and receive gold as a reward.

