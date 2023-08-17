How to get Heartwood in Palia

Heartwood is one of the materials you can find during your Palia playthrough. If you’re unsure of how to get it, fear not, Dot has the answer.

Throughout my Palia gameplay, I’ve navigated the roaming hills of Bahari Bay, searching through every nook and cranny. Heartwood is one of the more accessible items, and once you’ve got the perfect spot, you need not look very much further. Make sure you stop to smell the roses in Palia. Odds are you’ll find out how to do things accidentally as you’re completing a mission or finding a local Dragonfly.

How to find and get Heartwood in Palia

You’ll find trees in Pavel Mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s a simple thing to collect once you know what to do. All you have to do is find a pine tree growing in the area and chop it down. You’ll be rewarded with “Plant Fibres” and “Heartwood” once you’ve chopped it down. As it’s tipping over, you might be lucky enough to get some pine cones.

You’ll be able to get Heartwood upon chopping a pine tree down every single time. This means all you have to do is roam an area and chop down as many as you can, and you’ll be leaving with a hefty amount of Heartwood.

I found the best place to collect Heartwood was outside Pavel Mines. Multiple trees are growing in the woodland areas nearby, and all are close to each other. You might come across glowing blue trees as you arrive, you can also chop these trees down to get Heartwood. However, you’ll need a special axe to do so.

You’ll have to upgrade your axe with Ashura, and once you’ve reached level two woodcutting, buy a standard axe and get chopping.

Related: How to find and catch a Stickleback in Palia

Now you can collect all the Heartwood you so desire. The only issue is your axe will break rather quickly. Fortunately, you can use this Heartwood you’ve acquired to upgrade your axe and other items.

About the author