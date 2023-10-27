One of the most loved Star Wars games ever is coming to Prime Gaming

Among several new games, a Star Wars staple will be available for free to all Amazon Prime subscribers on Nov. 16 with the pass giving players access to Knights of the Old Republic. However, it will only be available on the Amazon Games App.

Every month, Amazon offers free loot and games to Amazon Prime subscribers. Although it’s technically not free because you need an Amazon Prime subscription to claim these rewards and games, it’s free in the sense that you don’t need to pay any additional money to get them. Let’s call it “gamer math.”

In November, Prime members can claim several free games rolling out throughout the month, including Rage 2: Deluxe Edition, Centipede: Recharged, Evan’s Remains, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, Black Widow: Recharged, Orten Was the Case, Caverns of Mars: Recharged, and of course, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Before you get too excited, it should be noted this is not the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Instead, it’s the original game. And while most of the games will be available for free via the Epic Games Store, many, including KOTOR, will be available on the Amazon Games App.

This is a shame because if you don’t own a Windows PC, you won’t be able to play the titles as the Amazon Games app is only available on a Windows PC. However, if you do have a Windows PC, you are in luck because this Star Wars title is one of the most loved of all time and is still receiving very positive reviews on Steam, despite launching 20 years ago. However, this could also be due to bias and nostalgia.

So, if you’ve never played it, this is your best chance as it’s such an iconic game with classic video game graphics and RPG elements. May the Force be with you.

