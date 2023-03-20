Prime Gaming returns with exclusive in-game content capsules for LoL, VALORANT, TFT, and more

Collect all your goodies when the new Prime rewards drop this month.

This past February, Riot Games enthusiasts were disappointed to find out that Amazon was no longer giving away reward capsules to any players of League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, or Legend of Runeterra.

The deal Riot had with Amazon was only expected to last until December 2022. But later this month, the two companies are collaborating once again to bring back the goodie capsules that every Amazon Prime subscriber loved to open up at the start of a month.

“We’re thrilled to continue our successful promotion with Riot Games,” Prime Gaming director Josh Dodson said. “It’s clear to us that Prime Gaming members deeply value the regular content for several of Riot’s biggest and most popular games that we’ve offered to date. We’re excited to build on this success and continue delivering incredible value for Prime Gaming members and Riot fans.”

Any League players with an active Amazon Prime membership will be eligible to claim the Prime Gaming Capsule, which will include a guaranteed epic mystery skin permanent, a permanent champion shard, 350 RP, a 30-day experience boost, a mystery ward skin, two eternal shards, and 200 orange essence.

During this collaboration, VALORANT players can acquire content every month for an entire year, including special player cards, gun buddies, and sprays. Similarly, Wild Rift players will get one drop per month over the course of the year, featuring random baubles, emotes, recalls, skins, and skin poses. Legends of Runeterra connoisseurs can also claim content every month, like tier three prismatic chests, epic cards, and rare cards.

Teamfight Tactics players will get a chance to claim rewards every month for a year, including an emote, icon, a Little Legend, and a Star Shard bundle. Autobattlers will, however, have to wait an extra month for the drops to begin.

To further this partnership for 2023, Prime Gaming will be a global sponsor for League esports events, the VALORANT Champions Tour, and Teamfight Tactics tournaments. The company will also sponsor multiple League esports events for the LCS and LEC, and VALORANT competitions in both the North American and EMEA regions.