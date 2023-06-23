Olympic Esports Series 2023: All scores and results

The inaugural Olympic Esports Series is aiming to connect traditional sports to their esports counterparts with the series taking place this weekend, June 23 to 25.
Players converged from across the globe to Singapore to compete in over a dozen video game titles, all linked to a traditional counterpart in the Olympics. Just Dance is associated with dancing, for example, and Zwift with Cycling.
There also are two show matches featuring traditional esports taking place in parallel with the tournament, with Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, and NBA 2K23 matches currently slated over the weekend. They won’t be part of the official competition, however.
All matches can be watched for free on the Olympic Esports Series’ official website throughout the weekend.
All results and scores of the Olympic Esports Series 2023
As a demonstration event in parallel to the Olympic Games, the Esports Series doesn’t follow the same format or rules. For one, players and teams competing in the tournament don’t represent their respective countries.
Here are the winners and their respective scores in each of the Olympic Esports Series tournaments.
Zwift: Cycling
Team Fuego won the Cycling tournament with a large lead. The team was made up of Lou Bates, Marlene Bjärehed, James Barnes, and Martin Maertens.
- Tic Tac Bow: Archery
- TBD.
- Rocket League: showmatch
- TBD.
- Virtual Regatta: Sailing
- TBD.
- Just Dance: Dance
- TBD.
- WBSC eBASEBALL
- TBD.
- Street Fighter 6: showmatch
- TBD.
- VR Table Tennis
- TBD.
- Chess.com
- TBD.
- Tennis Clash
- TBD.
- NBA 2K23: showmatch
- TBD.
- Fortnite: ISSF Challenge
- TBD.
- Gran Turismo: Motor Sport
- TBD.
This article will be updated when more scores and results are known.