Olympic Esports Series 2023: All scores and results

The action will take place June 23 to 25, 2023.

The inaugural Olympic Esports Series is aiming to connect traditional sports to their esports counterparts with the series taking place this weekend, June 23 to 25.

Players converged from across the globe to Singapore to compete in over a dozen video game titles, all linked to a traditional counterpart in the Olympics. Just Dance is associated with dancing, for example, and Zwift with Cycling.

There also are two show matches featuring traditional esports taking place in parallel with the tournament, with Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, and NBA 2K23 matches currently slated over the weekend. They won’t be part of the official competition, however.

All matches can be watched for free on the Olympic Esports Series’ official website throughout the weekend.

All results and scores of the Olympic Esports Series 2023

As a demonstration event in parallel to the Olympic Games, the Esports Series doesn’t follow the same format or rules. For one, players and teams competing in the tournament don’t represent their respective countries.

Here are the winners and their respective scores in each of the Olympic Esports Series tournaments.

Zwift: Cycling

Team Fuego won the Cycling tournament with a large lead. The team was made up of Lou Bates, Marlene Bjärehed, James Barnes, and Martin Maertens.

Tic Tac Bow: Archery TBD.

Rocket League: showmatch TBD.

Virtual Regatta: Sailing TBD.

Just Dance: Dance TBD.

WBSC eBASEBALL TBD.

Street Fighter 6: showmatch TBD.

VR Table Tennis TBD.

Chess.com TBD.

Tennis Clash TBD.

NBA 2K23: showmatch TBD.

Fortnite: ISSF Challenge TBD.

Gran Turismo: Motor Sport TBD.



This article will be updated when more scores and results are known.

