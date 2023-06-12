How to watch the Olympic Esports Series 2023

There's only one place to go.

Sports cars in an Olympic Esports Series' promotional art.
Image via Olympic Esports Series

The Olympic Esports Series will bring several digital title’s best level of competition to one place for the first time.

The competition launched on March 1 with a qualifying phase. Players could sign up and compete to get to the next phase, which began on May 15.

The tournament will reach the highest stakes in finals, which will happen offline in Singapore. They’ll take place from June 23 to 25, and will crown champions in 10 video game titles.

The list of participating titles certainly stirred up some controversy due to it’s favoring of real-life sports and activity simulators over actually popular competitive games.

Still, as this is a first step towards integrating digital titles into the Olympics, we’re eager to see what an esports competition powered by the sports institution will look like.

Here is how to watch the Olympic Esports Series 2023.

Olympic Esports Series 2023: Full schedule and how to watch

The final phase of the Olympic Esports Series will launch on June 23 and lasts for three days. Here is the schedule for the finals:

Friday, June 23

  • Cyclism: Zwift
  • Archery: Tic Tac Bow
  • Sailing: Virtual Regatta
  • Dance: Just Dance

Saturday, June 24

  • Baseball: WBSC eBASEBALL
  • Chess: Chess.com
  • Tennis: Tennis Clash
  • Shooting: Fortnite (ISSF Challenge)

Sunday, June 25

  • Motor Sport: Gran Turismo
  • Taekwondo: Virtual Taekwondo

You’ll be able to watch all the competition directly on the Olympics’ official website. To do that, you’ll have to sign up to the website first, and accept the terms, however.

Log in screen in the official Olympics website.
You should find a log-in screen like this. Screengrab via olympics.com

Head to the top-right corner of the screen and select the option of logging in to access signing up. Then, you’ll be brought back to the live tab and click on play to watch the competition.

