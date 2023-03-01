All Olympic Esports Series 2023 titles

The Olympic Esports Series 2023 was announced on March 1, with competitors from all across the world starting their qualifying journey.

The tournament is yet another step in integrating esports with the Olympic Games. In 2021, the Olympic Virtual Series took place ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, gathering around 250,000 participants from 100 countries, according to the official announcement.

With such impressive numbers, the interest in Olympic Esports Series 2023 should be even higher. This time, the finals will finish in an offline event, the Olympic Esports Finals 2023. It will take place at Suntec Centre in Singapore from June 22 to 25.

Like most esports offline events, Olympic Esports Finals 2023 will be available for fans to attend in person. It will also be streamed globally across Olympics.com and the Olympic Games’ social channels.

More importantly, those who want to compete for a gold medal will have a variety of games to choose from. This year’s edition will have nine different titles, in which competitors may compete during Olympic Esports Series 2023. Fortunately, professional worldwide federations will be taking care of each sport.

Here are all Olympic Esports Series 2023 categories, federations, and games, respectively