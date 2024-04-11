Category:
General

‘No validity’: EA denies it was working on Dead Space 2 remake

Bad news for the franchise's fans.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 05:57 am
Isaac shooting an enemy in Dead Space.
Image via Electronic Arts

2023 was one of the best years in the video game industry, thanks to the release of some incredible games. One of them was the Dead Space remake, and its success sparked hope for a remake of the sequel. Unfortunately, that hope is about to vanish.

On April 10, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said an Electronic Arts spokesperson shut down rumors about a Dead Space 2 remake. There’s supposedly “no validity to this story,” and people close to the project confirmed the statement.

Rumors circled over the past week, claiming Electronic Arts and developers from Motive Studios were aiming to follow on from 2023’s Dead Space success and develop a remake of the sequel. But Schreier said the project was “never greenlit,” and the developers “wanted to do a brand new game, not another remake.”

Isaac pinned down by an enemy in Dead Space.
Image via Electronic Arts

“A small team at the Electronic Arts subsidiary Motive spent a few months conceiving ideas for a new entry in the series, said the people. But those plans were never given a greenlight and fizzled before they could get very far. Since last summer, that team has instead been exploring other ideas while the bulk of the developers who worked on Dead Space moved to different projects,” Schreier wrote.

Dead Space has been a successful science fiction horror franchise over the last two decades. The original released in 2008, and two sequels that followed in 2011 and 2013, respectively, rounded out the trilogy. In 2023, 15 years after the release of the original, Electronic Arts collaborated with Motive Studio to develop a remake.

The remake has an 89 Metascore on Metacritic (the PS5 version) out of 96 critic reviews. With that in mind, remaking the entire trilogy would be the sensible next step. But now that looks unlikely to happen anytime soon.

