5 biggest changes in the Dead Space (2023) remake

Dead Space has inspired a lot of nightmares in the many gamers who’ve come across it since its first release in 2008. The remake is seeking to evolve on that, also providing an improved experience for anyone who’s encountering the series for the first time. While Dead Space (2023) seems to be a faithful recreation of the first, there are some improvements made since the original.

Players will likely have an easier time playing this game thanks to the new visuals, mechanics, and accessibility options made available. Here’s what you need to know about the biggest changes in the Dead Space remake.

What are the biggest changes in the Dead Space (2023) remake?

A number of these changes seem to be made to improve the player experience and provide additional scares throughout the game.

Better sound and visuals

Screengrab via Motive

While the first game isn’t the worst-looking title to be released, it’s nothing compared to what Motive was able to accomplish in Dead Space (2023). The environments are detailed and lighting is used sparingly, making the dark corners of the Ishimura all the more dangerous. Paired with the hair-raising sounds coming from across the ship and musical cues, there’s plenty to appreciate here.

A main character with a voice

Screengrab via Motive

While Isaac Clarke didn’t have a voice in the 2008 title, Gunner Wright is returning to voice the character in the Dead Space remake. After playing it, it’s hard to imagine a game where the character isn’t reacting to the vast horrors in front of him. It gives Isaac more personality while also allowing enough room for players to relate to him.

New Zero-G mechanics

Screengrab via Motive

The first Dead Space game had sections of “Zero-G” where players were able to use their magnet boots to walk along platforms and walls. In the remake, this is evolved, allowing players to free float in the sections where there is no gravity. While this can be a little disorienting at first, it serves as a great way to break up the gameplay of running between sections of the map.

An alternate ending

Screengrab via Motive

Ahead of Dead Space (2023)’s release, the achievements for the game were posted by a variety of sites online. One of the secret achievements clearly states there’s an alternate ending to the game. No one is sure what this will be, but some have speculated that it could be anything from a teaser for the next remake to something that gives further context to the story.

Grotesque Necromorphs

Screengrab via Motive

While the monsters in the original title were nothing to scoff at, the Necromorph in Dead Space (2023) are so much worse. When shooting at them, you can see chunks of flesh fly off with the impact of the bullets. You’ll have to shoot off the enemy’s limbs since headshots don’t work, and you can really see the flesh tear to the point where the limbs hang off of the monsters sometimes.