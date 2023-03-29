Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition details: Price, pre-order, and more

June is quickly approaching and Legend of Zelda fans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on the next iteration of the franchise, but players also have the opportunity to buy a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch, which went on pre-order today.

The design showcases elements from the game, including a Hylian Crest from the series on the front of the dock, and has some new design features from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the controllers. Two accessories, a Pro Controller, and a carrying case are also going to be available, both with themed designs on them. Those items will launch on the day the game comes out on May 12.

Those who want to snatch up one of the special Switch consoles should act quickly because the product is expected to sell out. The device is being sold at participating retailers as a pre-order, although at the time of writing Best Buy is the only retailer with a pre-order currently active.

How much does the Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition cost?

The newest Zelda-themed Switch is priced at $359.99 and will be available through participating retailers on April 28. Players can check their favorite retailer to see if they have the Switch available for sale on that day. Those who are looking to get it straight from the source can check the Nintendo website, where it will be sold on the day it releases. There are currently no indications that the Nintendo website will participate in a pre-order.

Unfortunately, the game is not included in the special edition of the console. Players who want the game will need to purchase it separately when it releases on May 12. Nintendo recently released a plethora of new information in a gameplay showcase, where fans got a closer look at the game ahead of its launch.