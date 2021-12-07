Nintendo Switch eShop’s ‘Most Played’ section allows users to see what games are trending in their region

The new tab is updated with which titles have garnered the most playtime over the last two weeks.

Thanks to a new feature in the Nintendo Switch eShop, you’ll now be able to see what everyone else is playing.

If you head to the eShop, the new “Most Played” section will detail which games have been played most over the last two weeks.

This section was most recently updated on Dec. 6 and at the time of writing, it has Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny as its most-played title right above Football Manager Touch 2022 and AAA Clock in the U.S.

These rankings will differ depending on your specific region’s eShop. Here’s a look at the top 10 most played games in the US according to a Reddit post earlier today.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Football Manager Touch 2022 AAA Clock Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Pokémon Shining Pearl Garden Paws Grow: Song of the Evertree Shin Megami Tensei V YouTube Dragon Quest Builders 2

Next time you’re looking to purchase a new title for your Switch, you might want to check out what’s trending with other players to get some ideas. If you’re looking to find this new tab within the Nintendo eShop simply navigate to the Discover screen and scroll right to the bottom.