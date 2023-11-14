Nintendo, PlayStation exclusives dominate The Game Awards while Xbox remains cursed

There has been a clear trend in the Game of the Year category at The Game Awards over the years. PlayStation and Nintendo exclusives have dominated, while Xbox has struggled to make a mark.

PlayStation has been the most dominant by far. With two wins out of 13 nominations, exclusives like God of War and The Last of Us Part II have set high standards for storytelling and gameplay. These games, along with others like Ghost of Tsushima and Marvel’s Spider-Man, have not only garnered critical acclaim but also captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was nominated this year, and it could be a dark horse to win.

Nintendo has always been a strong contender. The company has secured one win and 10 nominations, a testament to its enduring appeal and innovation. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a masterpiece in open-world gaming, clinched the win. Its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, could be in line to do it again after being nominated this year.

Xbox is miles behind them both. It hasn’t had a single exclusive nomination in any of the awards ceremonies so far, let alone a win. It missed out again this year after Starfield fell short of the mark. In fact, the only time it had anything close to an exclusive being nominated was Psychonauts 2. However, although it was published by Xbox Games Studios, it was developed by Double Fine and was available on multiple platforms.

This trend raises questions about the strategies of these gaming giants. Nintendo is all about making games that are different and fun for families, and that’s working out great for the company. PlayStation is focusing on games with cinematic stories and graphics. Xbox, on the other hand, hasn’t seemed to find its niche in exclusive games yet.

Xbox didn’t quite make it this year, but Starfield was almost good enough to get nominated. Fans are really hoping Xbox figures out what didn’t work this time and uses that to make even better games in the future. If it doesn’t, PlayStation and Nintendo are just going to keep crushing.