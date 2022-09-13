Nintendo Direct peak viewership surpasses 2 million

The Nintendo Direct on Sept. 13 was action-packed, drawing in millions of gamers over its roughly 40-minute runtime.

The Nintendo community was anxiously awaiting the arrival of a September Nintendo Direct after months of rumors, leaks, and speculations. When it was finally announced just a day before the livestream, Nintendo fans immediately wiped their calendars so they would be free early morning on Sept. 13, curious to find out what would be revealed.

The Nintendo Direct ended up with 2.1 million peak viewers at its highest across multiple official channels on YouTube and beyond. According to Esports Charts, the average viewership was 1.4 million throughout the broadcast.

The most-watched channels included Japan’s official Nintendo channel at 781.7K peak viewers, the English Nintendo channel at 742.9K peak viewers, and then the official Spanish Nintendo channel with 77.8K peak viewers.

Nintendo Direct brings big updates for Fire Emblem, Pikmin, The Legend of Zelda

It’s no surprise that Nintendo fans from all over the world were glued to the Nintendo Direct earlier today. The Sept. 13 broadcast included a lot of major updates for some of the Nintendo Switch’s most popular franchises.

A new Fire Emblem game is coming to Nintendo Switch, bringing back classic characters. The visually eye-catching RPG game is coming in January 2023. As speculated by Nintendo fans, a new Pikmin game was also revealed for 2023. The short trailer only had a few seconds of gameplay, but it was enough to build up the hype.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is yet another Kirby update for fans of the young Star Warrior. Coming February 2023, this adventure game has a stunning art style and powerful moves. Additionally, the Breath of the Wild sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, was finally given a release date. The expansive open-world Zelda game is coming in May 2023.

