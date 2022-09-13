Everything shown during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct

In typical Nintendo fashion, fans of the company and its games gave a day’s notice for the newest Nintendo Direct, which covered some of the winter releases and some 2023 games. Fans got a look at some new games coming to the console and updates on older ones.

The showcase was 40 minutes long and showed off a large number of games. Considering the last Nintendo Direct that didn’t focus on a single game was on Feb. 9, it’s been a long time since players were last given news about games under the Nintendo umbrella.

In case you missed the livestream of the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, here is everything that was showcased.

Fire Emblem Engage

Release date: Jan. 20, 2023

A new Fire Emblem game is coming to Nintendo Switch that will bring back all of the heroes players love and remember. The game started the Nintendo Direct off with a bang, and fans are already chomping at the bit to get this beloved franchise’s game in their hands.

It Takes Two comes to Switch

Release date: Nov. 4, 2022

In 2021, It Takes Two won Game of the Year at the Game Awards, so players will now get to experience one of the best multiplayer games ever made on the Switch.

FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Release date: Early 2023

FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is coming to the Nintendo Switch and to other consoles in early 2023. The game features three girls who must solve the mystery of two of their friends’ deaths and uncover memories that were lost in time.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Release date: 2023

A new iteration of the Spongebob Squarepants games is coming to the Switch in 2023. And if the gameplay is as fun as the graphics look, fans will get a lot of joy out of it when it comes out next year.

Story of Seasons – A Wonderful Life – Remaster

Release date: Summer 2023

Fans of the original were likely squealing with delight at the news that a remaster is coming for Story of Seasons – A Wonderful Life. The beloved iteration of the Harvest Moon franchise is one of the favorites in the lineup of games, and players who experienced the original will get to fall in love with it all over again.

Splatoon 3 – New Splatfest coming

Event date: Sept. 23 to 25

A new Splatfest is coming with new emotes and a lot of fun. Join team Gear, Grub, or Fun and battle with your friends to score wins for your team.

Octopath Traveler II

Release date: Feb. 24, 2023

The beautiful RPG is getting a new game in its franchise and players won’t have to wait long for it either. Players will journey through a story of eight new heroes in the sequel to Octopath Traveler.

Fae Farm

Release date: Spring 2023

This farm simulation RPG will allow you to grow crops, befriend characters, and it can be played with friends locally or online. Decorate your house, tend your garden, and unlock new things to restore the land.

Final Fantasy Theatrythem Final Bar Line

Release date: Feb. 16, 2023

Players who buy the Standard Edition will have 385 songs to bop to as they complete each one. Everyone’s favorite Square Enix titles will be available in the game, including all of the Final Fantasy games, Nier, and more.

Rune Factory 3 Special

Release date: 2023

A remake of Rune Factory 3 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch. In addition to the updated version of the game, a new Rune Factory series was announced as well with no additional details except that it’s in the works.

New N64 Games with Nintendo Switch Online Plus

Release date: 2022/2023

GoldenEye with online play is “coming soon” and a plethora of other beloved games like Excitebike 64, Mario Party 2 and 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, and more are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in 2022 and 2023.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key

Release date: Feb. 23, 2023

This charming RPG includes sprawling landscapes and an open world. Players will meet 11 heroes to recruit to their party and will need to work with them to continue on their journey.

Pikmin 4

Release date: 2023

It’s been a long time since players have gotten their hands on a new Pikmin game, and now, the cute little guys are getting a new game in the franchise. Players got a very short trailer with just a few seconds of what the game might look like.

Master Detective Archives Raincode

Release date: Spring 2023

A mystery needs to be solved, but mysterious phantoms will hinder your progress and you must work to uncover secrets while the world works against you.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Release date: Early 2023

The remaster of this beloved game will have nostalgic adults clamoring to get their hands on it. Meet allies on your journey and uncover the story with a new art style.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Release date: Feb. 24, 2023

Kirby and his friends are in for a new adventure with Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. There are some fun sub-games that players will be able to play when they’re resting from their journeys.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release date: May 12, 2023

The announcement and trailer players were waiting for is finally here. The newest Breath of the Wild-era game has been at the forefront of players’ minds for a while now, and this trailer gave fans a first look into the newest game in the franchise and its new name. They even got a release date, and players will get their hands on Tears of the Kingdom next May.

Updates to existing games/updates to already announced games

Nintendo Switch Sports – New golf sport this holiday season.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Gets some new updates on Oct. 13.

Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core – Dec. 13, 2022

Endless Dungeon – Launches next year.

Silver Gun – Launches on Switch today.

Bayonetta – New trailer

Resident Evil 8 Cloud version – Coming Oct. 28

Just Dance 2023 edition – Coming Nov. 22

Harvestella – Demo available today, available Nov. 4.

Oddballers – Releases early next year.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – New maps coming holiday 2022.

Fitness Boxing – Fist of the North Star coming in March 2023.

Tunic – Coming to Switch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Oct. 20, 2022.

Factorio – Coming to the Switch on Oct 28.

FRONT MISSION Remakes – Coming soon.

Ib – Coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

Mario Strikers: Battle League – Free second update coming this month.